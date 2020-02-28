Bill allowing Show Choir to count as PE credit head to senate

A bill going to the Iowa Senate would allow Iowa high school and middle school students to take show choir as a PE credit.

A choir director for Marion High School said it might not be the most pressing bill going on in Iowa right now, but it’s an important one to the students.

“Show Choir is amazing, I absolutely love performing and singing and dancing together,” said Marion Sophomore Nathaniel Golay. “It’s just an awesome place being on stage.”

Golay is one of many people who got on the stage as part of the Marion Masquerade Friday. While he doesn’t mind gym class, he said he’s going to take show choir after school to open up his class schedule for other classes.

“I want to take more AP classes to fill those slots so I can get college credit,” he said.

However, it isn’t just about the academics for Golay, it’s also a form of therapy.

“Pressure with school and struggling with anxiety, it’s just something that you can focus on for a little bit that puts you in a positive mood,” he said.

“When you get into high school, you’re kind of in this weird magical moment where you’re not yet quite an adult, yet you aren’t really a kid anymore,” said Marion Choir Director Jonathan Dyrland.

Dyrland said he is happy to see the bill progressing so students like Golay can continue to do what they love, meet new friends and further their education.

“It means a lot to me because you get to go out there on stage and just kind of work all of your problems work out,” said Golay. “Everything goes away and you get to perform and entertain an audience.”

