Biker group says 'thank you' to hospital employees in Cedar Rapids

After seeing videos of people in communities around the country coming together to thank hospital workers, a Cedar Rapids couple wanted to do something similar in their area.

Well-wishers wave and hold signs to thank workers at Unity Point - St. Luke's in Cedar Rapids on April 5, 2020. (MARY GREEN/KCRG)

But with most hospital employees working long hours, Randy and Ginger Deaton decided to bring gratitude to them.

A few dozen people, most of them bikers from the Cedar Rapids area, gathered on top of the parking ramp outside Unity Point – St. Luke’s Hospital on Sunday night to say “thank you.”

They cheered, clapped and made signs to show their appreciation for all the people working inside.

The Deatons said they were especially grateful for the workers who are currently caring for one of their friends at St. Luke’s.

“I think it’s important to let them know that they’re not alone,” Randy Deaton said. “We’re praying for them. We’re watching out for them, and we appreciate what they’re doing to keep us safe.”

“It’s amazing for the patients and for us all in there, seeing the community and seeing patients’ loved ones and kind of being able to connect with them, which is what nurses wanted to do anyway. We can’t connect with them inside right now, so it’s taking away part of our normal world,” Valerie Obadal, a nurse at St. Luke's, said after she came outside to talk with the cheering group for a few minutes.