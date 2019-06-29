'Big Rove' event helps get bike riders prepared for RAGBRAI

Some bike riders in Eastern Iowa got some training in today for RAGBRAI. It was part of the first-ever Big Rove event.

Bikers rode there from Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City to Red’s in North Liberty, to Big Grove in Solon, then wrapped up with a party at the Big Grove in Iowa City.

The goal of the bike ride was to get people ready for RAGBRAI, which starts July 21st. Bikers say the training session benefits the riders, and the businesses along the way.

"This helps people to get and recognize, it's gonna be hot, it's gonna be hilly, and you better you drink, you better eat, you better get moving,” said Judy Siebert, who is doing her 20th RAGBRAi this year. “Kind of inspiring for training even though it's a little bit late to get serious about training."