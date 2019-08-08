Bike ride organized to help raise money for businesses that suffered losses from newbo evolve

One year after the Newbo evolve festival in Cedar Rapids, some businesses say they are still feeling the financial impact

Vendors were on full display at the newbo evolve festival on August 4, 2018. Vendors were not paid $800,000 from organizers. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

Leaders with GO Cedar Rapids said the Newbo evolve festival lost an estimated $2.3 million dollars and never paid its vendors. Vendors were due $800,000.

Now another group is organizing a fundraiser -- to help them get some of that money back.

A couple of organizers are coming together to host a bike ride. They are hoping people will donate, and the money they raise will go back to those vendors- some of which lost thousands of dollars last year.

So some people like Brett McCormick are hoping to help raise that money to help pay them back. Organizers said that this is an important initiative to help out local businesses.

"It's just important to keep it in the forefront, people are aware that have still been impacted by it," McCormick said. "And people need to step forward and help out their community members."

For some of those businesses, that support makes a big difference.

"Our community has been so supportive of us being here and being downtown since the Newbo evolve has happened," said Melissa Votroubek, the manager of Pretty Lane in Cedar Rapids. "And we're just really excited that we have a community like we do here in Cedar Rapids."

On August 17 at 10 a.m. the bike ride will start near the Sinclair Levy- the same area as Balloon Glow and the Newbo evolve festival was last year. In order to ride, they are accepting donations between $20 and $2,000.