Bike ride in Iowa City raising money to address the homeless situation

The 2nd Annual Brake the Cycle of Homelessness bike ride is set for Saturday, June 22, at the Terry Trueblood Recreation Area in Iowa City.

It is being put on by Shelter House in Iowa City.

It’s a 25-mile fun ride benefiting the Shelter House in their effort to end homelessness.

It’s a family friendly event. Check-in begins at 9:00 a.m. and the ride begins at 10:15 am.

Last year, the event raised more than $14,000 which provided 30 nights of shelter and support services for four families in Johnson County.

For more information, reach out to kaily@shelterhouseiowa.org.

