A grassroots effort called “Humanize the Homeless” which, raised donations of winter gear and food for the homeless, was met with great support on Wednesday.

Big showing of support for Humanize the Homeless in Cedar Rapids

Desiree Emrich of Ely started collecting donations in her home after she started speaking to a woman who was in and out of a nearby shelter.

Dozens of volunteers showed up to Green Square to hand out a large number of donations from the community. Molly Mulherin of Marion was among them.

“Cedar Rapids and Marion area full of giving people so it doesn’t surprise me to see everyone show up,” she said.

Mulherin, a teacher in the area, wanted to help out the people in her community.

“Every single one of these individuals that are currently homeless is someone’s son or daughter,” Mulherin said. “I look at them all as one of my kids.”

All the help was needed as donations kept coming in: winter jackets, toiletries, blankets and more.

“I’m speechless,” said Desiree Emrich. “I really haven’t been able to process all of this yet.

Once everyone who showed up to the park had what they needed to survive an Iowa winter, they packed up what was left and brought it to the Willis Dady overflow shelter.

“Any of us could go through a hard time,” Emrich said. “You never know if that could happen to you.”

The day, however, was more than just these bags, it was about learning the stories of those in the community like Dennis Brown.

“Everybody things are on the streets is easy, but it isn’t,” said Brown. “Being on the streets every day is a struggle.”

Brown has been on the streets for four years. He hadn’t had a meal for the last couple of days, but he isn’t asking for anything more than people to understand what he and the dozens of others without homes have to go through on a daily basis.

“I don’t beg, I don’t panhandle, I do everything on my own,” said Brown.

Emrich said she will hold more events similar to this one every couple of months.

