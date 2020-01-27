Big names in Iowa athletics remember Kobe Bryant

Some of the biggest names in sports here in Iowa are remembering late basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

Fred Hoiberg, the former head coach for men's basketball at Iowa State, posted on Twitter, saying what Bryant did for basketball will live forever.

Iowa native and track star, Lolo Jones, posted a photo with Bryant on her Twitter page from when the two competed in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London as part of Team USA. Jones said she was honored to have Bryant as a teammate.