Big Ten cancels all conference & non-conference competitions

The Big Ten Conference announced in a statement Thursday afternoon that they will be canceling all conference and non-conference competitions through the academic school year.

This will include all spring sports that do compete outside of the academic year as well as all participation in NCAA tournaments and competitions. They will also suspend all recruiting activities.

The conference will be evaluating the correct steps to move forward during this time while consulting medical experts and institutional leadership.

The Big Ten Conference stated, "The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus."

Big Ten cancels all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year and announces a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future. https://t.co/bBVXWLqzvg — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) March 12, 2020