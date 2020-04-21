Big Grove Brewery, 30hop helping area food pantries get enough rice for 5,000 families

Some Johnson County food pantries said they were in serious need of one specific food: rice.

Matthew Swift sorts plastic bags to be filled with rice at Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

Now an Iowa City brewery is filling bags to fill that need.

Things have looked a little different at Big Grove Brewery. Co-founder and CEO Matthew Swift said he has seen it firsthand, even just in the day-to-day operations since concerns grew around the novel coronavirus.

"Well we'd be prepping for a little bit of lunch to go, having a lot of Zoom meetings, not being very busy, that's for sure," Swift said.

Of course, things have been different for everyone in the food industry.

"All the restaurants are trying their best to stay busy, and Big Grove's doing its part, as well," Swift said.

At the Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City, however, "doing its part" means re-purposing most of the kitchen.

Some area food pantries had rice on their list of items they need, and Swift volunteered his kitchen as the place to ensure that rice gets delivered to those pantries. He worked with his supplier to receive 5,000 pounds of rice, which comes in 50-pound bulk bags.

"The challenge is that most of the food pantries cannot utilize anything in a 50-pound bag because they can't break it down through the Iowa Department of Public Health regulations," Patti Fields, the vice president for community impact & engagement for the United Way of Johnson and Washington Counties, said. Fields helped connect the food pantries to Swift.

That regulation, in short, requires a commercial kitchen to take that rice and re-bag it into a smaller bag.

"I said: 'well, we have a commercial kitchen,'" Swift said. "'We have people that are looking for hours. Let us break it down for you and we'll put it into bags and have it ready to go for you for your pickup.'"

Four food pantries are paying for the rice itself, but Swift and his business partners are picking up the tab for the packaging and the hours that his staff and staff from 30hop are working to get the job done.

"We don't want to just use volunteer hours for this, because we need to pay people money too," Swift said. "And it's tough not just for people getting the rice, but also for our staff."

At a time when uncertainty has become more normal, what was certain was the drive to help others at a time where many more people may be asking for help.

"The important part is, is that people who may not always ask for help or know where to go for help, that those food panties, that local food pantry, is an amazing place to start," Fields said.