Big Brothers Big Sisters & 4-H of Johnson County create "Camp in a Bag"

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County and 4-H of Johnson County have come together to create "Camp in a Bag" activity packs for children at home.

They also have partnered with a Better Snack and Johnson County Master Gardeners. This is a way to keep youth engaged, connected, and learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. These packs will be going to 20 "Littles" in the program.

The pack includes 6 hours worth of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) activities. They will also be given the tools and instructions to complete.

Dina Bishara, BBBS of Johnson County Program Specialist, says, “We are hoping that not only will our Littles benefit from this opportunity to engage in fun and enriching activities, but that these kits will also send a message that they are not alone and we are going to keep supporting them and their families, even if at a distance.”

“The partnerships that were strengthened in making these kits is heartwarming. We have been able to grow staff communication and strategies to “Make the Best Better” in Johnson County by starting with 20 kits to serve Littles. I am hopeful that we can expand beyond these initial kits to reach more youth. My hope is that the youth of Johnson County know that we are here for them in this unprecedented time to offer fun hands-on learning activities,” says, Kate Yoder, County Youth Coordinator.

Any group interested in contributing to this program should email Dina Bishara at dina@bbbsjc.com.