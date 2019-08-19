Biden wins Iowa State Fair straw poll

Presidential candidate and Former Vice President Joe Biden won the Iowa State Fair Straw poll.

Biden took the lead over Massachusettes Senator Elizabeth Warren by just 10 votes.

Pete Buttigieg finished third, at 14%, and Bernie Sanders placed fourth, with 10% of the vote, according to the poll. There were 24 Democratic presidential candidates in the poll.

Meanwhile, "President Donald Trump surpassed 96% among Republican presidential candidates, and 46% of the overall vote."

More than 4,000 people voted in the straw poll conducted using iPad's at the Iowa Secretary of State’s Fair booth.

