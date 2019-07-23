Biden, "uncommitted Republican," Peppa Pig lead Johnson County Fair mock vote

Former Vice President Joe Biden leads the Democratic field in the annual Johnson County Fair mock election as of Tuesday evening, but he still trails several celebrity pigs in terms of total votes cast.

The Johnson County Auditor's office holds the election awareness event at the fair each year since starting in 1999. Voters of all ages can cast ballots on real-life voting equipment.

In the fake race for the Democratic nomination for president, the former VP and Delaware Senator Joe Biden has 15.3 percent of the vote, or 124 ballots. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is second with 14.3 percent, or 117 votes, and California Senator Kamala Harris is third with 14.3 percent, or 116 votes.

On the mock Republican nomination, Uncomitted Republican is first with 36.6 percent, or 229 votes. Former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld is second with 32.6 percent, or 204 votes. Third place goes to President Donald Trump with 30.8 percent, or 193 votes.

Mock voters are able to express their choice on relevant political races of the year, and, lately, some fun categories as well.

This year, fictional pigs are the third category. Peppa Pig is leading that category with 15 percent of the vote, or 178 votes. Spider-Pig has 14 percent of the vote, or 166 votes, in second place, and Wilbur of Charlotte's Web fame is in third place with 13.2 percent, or 156 votes.

Voting is, of course, non-binding. It continues on Wednesday until 7:30 p.m.