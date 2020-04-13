Biden, liberal court candidate win chaotic Wisconsin vote

Joe Biden and a liberal candidate for the Wisconsin Supreme Court whose opponent was endorsed by President Donald Trump have emerged victorious in the state's turbulent election.

Voters practicing social distancing cast ballots at Riverside High School during Wisconsin's primary election Tuesday April 7, 2020, in Milwaukee. Voters in Wisconsin are waiting in line to cast ballots at polling places for the state's presidential primary election, ignoring a stay-at-home order over the coronavirus threat. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The vote last week was marked by the struggle over whether the election should have been held at all last week amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden's win was a foregone conclusion.

But the absentee-ballot-fueled victory by liberal Supreme Court candidate Jill Karofsky was a huge win for Democrats. It reduced conservative control of the court to 4-3 and overcame obstacles to voting in large liberal, urban cities.