Biden, Sanders say they aren't too old to run for president

Bernie Sanders insists he feels better than ever less than a month after heart surgery, but his return to the campaign trail this week sparked new questions about the unusually old age of the Democratic Party's leading 2020 presidential candidates.

The 78-year-old Sanders and 76-year-old Joe Biden suggest their age isn't a major issue.

But voters, particularly older voters, aren't so sure.

Gordon Lundberg is a 71-year-old retired Lutheran pastor from Ames, Iowa. He says candidates' health is a key issue for him because he understands how it feels to age. He's leaning toward Elizabeth Warren and says even though she's 70 "she's the most liberal and she's not got one foot in the grave yet."

Lundberg says Sanders and Biden are "just too darn old."