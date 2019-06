A bicyclist is injured after a crash in Dubuque County.

Deputies responded to a report of a bicycle and car crash around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. It happened near East Worthington Road and Wieferich Road.

Authorities say the car's driver failed to see a woman riding bike.

The bicyclist was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Dubuque. Authorities say she has non-life-threatening injuries.