A bicyclist is hospitalized after being hit by a van in Iowa City Monday morning.

The Iowa State Patrol says 26-year-old Shaena Beachy was headed north on Oakcrest Hill Road just after 10:30 a.m. Monday morning when she came upon a bicyclist.

Troopers say Beachy was unable to move to the left due to oncoming traffic.

The bicyclist, whose name has not been released, was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

The accident remains under investigation.