Bicyclist dies after hit-and-run crash in Muscatine; police still looking for suspect

Police in Muscatine said a bicyclist struck by a vehicle on Highway 61 early Monday morning has died.

The crash happened around 4:50 a.m. at 41st Street South when a vehicle heading northbound struck a bicyclist also going the same direction.

The vehicle did not stop, according to police.

Police said responders flew Devin A. Estabrook, 49, of Letts, Iowa, to a hospital in Peoria, Illinois, where he later died from his injuries.

Iowa State Patrol and the Muscatine Police Department are asking the public to help with the investigation. Anyone who has information about what happened is asked to call the Muscatine Police Department at 563-263-9922.