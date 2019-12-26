Beyond the Weather: Winter views

The atmosphere this time of the year can be the clearest for viewing. Moisture is limited, removing some of the “fuzziness” that we have during the warmer part of the year. As long as you dress appropriately for the weather, you can see some great views beyond the weather.

Two targets for winter watchers include the constellation Orion and the Winter Circle. Orion rises in the eastern sky at sunset and moves higher in the sky through the night. The belt of Orion is easy to locate. The Winter Circle is a group of stars that surround the constellation Orion.

Happy stargazing!