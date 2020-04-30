Beyond the Weather: When to see the Starlink satellites

We often go beyond the weather to talk about about planets and stars that are visible in our eastern Iowa sky during the nighttime hours. For the past several weeks, from time to time, we have seen a line of objects moving through the sky.

SpaceX has been launching satellites to provide worldwide internet service. In total, more than 400 satellites will make up this network.

Here are the times in the coming days that have a possibility of seeing the Starlink satellites:

9:21 p.m., Friday, May 1 - 5 minutes

Look from south to southeast

Elevation: start: 10°, max: 27°, end: 27°

4:25 a.m., Sunday, May 3 - 3 minutes

Look from southwest to southeast

Elevation: start: 46°, max: 49°, end: 10°

8:56 p.m., Sunday, May 3 - 5 minutes

Look from southwest to northeast

Elevation: start: 11°, max: 48°, end: 10°

9:54 p.m., Sunday, May 3 - 5 minutes

Look from west to southwest

Elevation: start: 10°, max: 29°, end: 28°

Happy stargazing!