Beyond the Weather: Welcome to November

Can you believe that November is knocking on our doorstep? On average, November gives us more snow, while temperatures continue their drop as daylight becomes less and less. We also get our share of clear nights to view the planets beyond the weather.

Jupiter, our second brightest planet, can be found in the western sky. Early evening is the time to look as Jupiter sets as the night moves in.

Venus, our brightest planet, becomes more prominent in the evening. Venus moves from below Jupiter at the beginning of the month to above near month’s end.

Saturn is also fairly bright this time of the year. Look for it in the evening sky on the west-southwest horizon.

An hour before sunrise, Mars is in the eastern sky just above the planet Mercury.

Happy stargazing!