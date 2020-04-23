Beyond the Weather: Weekend highlights

Hopefully you had a chance to see the Lyrid meteor shower. If you missed it, you will have a chance to enjoy other sights beyond the weather this weekend.

Starting on Friday night and lasting through Sunday night, it is the western sky you want to look toward. Progressively each night, you will be able to watch the crescent moon grow. As the moon moves higher each night, about one hour after sunset, it passes two celestial objects. The star Aldebaran will be to the left of the Moon and Venus is found to the right.

Late April also finds Venus at its brightest and will be easy to spot. Look above the western horizon for Earth’s nearest neighbor.

Happy stargazing!