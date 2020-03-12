Beyond the Weather: Watching an asteroid

You may have heard that a large asteroid will pass close to the earth in late April. Rest assured, it will safely pass by with no impact to the earth’s surface. Since it is a large asteroid you can, with the right equipment, watch it move by.

April 29th is when asteroid (52768) 1998 OR2 will pass closest to Earth. This is the biggest asteroid to fly by the earth in the year 2020. Again, there is no chance of any collision between the asteroid and the earth. The asteroid will be some four million miles away – more than 16 times farther away than the moon is.

If you have a 6-inch or 8-inch telescope, point it to the west-southwest horizon just above the constellation Hydra, below the constellation Leo or to the left of the constellation Cancer.

If you don’t have a telescope, you can watch it online at this link.

Happy stargazing!