Beyond the Weather: Use the moon

As we transition from the end of the workweek into the weekend, our weather turns to spring. Afternoons will be mild, and the nights won’t be overly cold. Plenty of clearing should also be around to give us ample beyond-the-weather views to check out.

The moon continues to be a great evening target. From late February into early March, it is found in the western sky near nightfall.

As the moon rises higher in the sky, it will appear higher off the horizon than a bright Venus. It will also be found near the Pleiades star cluster as March begins.

We can follow the moon as it guides our view past Orion. By March 4, the moon will be just above the winter triangle of stars. These consist of Procyon, Betelgeuse, and Sirius.

Happy stargazing!