Beyond the Weather: Transit of Mercury

The cold weather in the First Alert Forecast should not stop you from viewing a rare astronomical event on Monday, as long as the clouds cooperate. On Monday, November 11, you could witness the transit of Mercury.

What is a transit? Simply put, it is when one object in space moves in front of another object in space. In Monday’s case, we will see Mercury transit the Sun.

First, a word of caution. In order to view this transit, you will need to view this event through a telescope with solar filters or use eclipse-rated eye protection. NEVER LOOK DIRECTLY AT THE SUN! You can also search for a public viewing or a website that might stream the event.

The transit begins at 6:36 a.m. and ends at 12:04 p.m. The last transit of Mercury happened in 2016 and the next not until 2032!

Happy stargazing!