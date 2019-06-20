Beyond the Weather: The summer solstice

On Friday, June 21 at 10:54 a.m., the summer solstice will occur. The solstice is just a moment in time when the sun’s direct rays hit the Tropic of Cancer, and it marks the astronomical beginning of the summer season. This is the day that brings the longest daylight hours of the year. On June 21, we see 15 hours, 14 minutes and 19 seconds of daylight. Sunrise is at 5:31 a.m. and sunset at 8:45 p.m.

From then on we lose daylight. The loss of daylight continues until the winter solstice. This year the astronomical start of the winter season is on December 21 when we will have nine hours, seven minutes and eight seconds of daylight.

Welcome to summer!