Beyond the Weather: Thanksgiving in space

As you sit down for your Thanksgiving dinner, you enjoy some of your favorite food. But have you ever thought about what is would be like to have Thanksgiving dinner in space?

For astronauts aboard the International Space Station, they enjoy a menu similar to ours on Earth, except that it’s dehydrated and comes in a pouch. This year's selections include green beans, potatoes, sweet potatoes, cornbread dressing, macaroni and cheese, and of course turkey. They'll even have canned cranberry sauce.

