Beyond the Weather: September calendar

Our weather has cooperated very nicely to end the month of August. Cooler and more comfortable air has been in place and looks to stay with us for the start of September. This is also a great month to make plans for some views beyond the weather.

On September 9th, Neptune is at opposition. This means it will be the brightest it will be this year. However, because Neptune is very far away from the Earth, you’ll need a powerful telescope to see anything more than a blue dot.

The moon turns full on September 14th. This is 2019’s “harvest moon” since it occurs closest to the autumnal equinox.

Speaking of the equinox, the astronomical start to the fall season occurs on September 23rd. Set your alarm for 2:50 a.m. that morning to welcome in the new season.

Happy stargazing!