Beyond the Weather: Perseid meteor shower peaks next week

Our annual encounter with the Perseid meteor shower is about to peak. At its best, with no moon or city lights, this shower can produce 50 to 60 meteors per hour. However, 2019 will prove to be a tough one to view this shower.

The date of the peak is Tuesday, August 13th. Unfortunately, next week we have a waxing gibbous moon in the sky. That bright moonlight will be hard to overcome for Perseid viewing.

Your best chance to view some meteors is to try Monday through Wednesday of next week. Try to view during the time between moonset and sunrise in the darkest location possible in your area. It will be very early in the morning. We’ve listed the moonset and sunrise times a few locations in eastern Iowa below. The place to look is the northeast sky near the constellation Perseus and Cassiopeia.

Happy stargazing!

Cedar Rapids

Monday moonset: 3:18 a.m., sunrise 6:11 a.m.

Tuesday moonset: 4:12 a.m., sunrise 6:12 a.m.

Wednesday moonset: 5:09 a.m., sunrise 6:13 a.m.

Decorah

Monday moonset: 3:14 a.m., sunrise 6:08 a.m.

Tuesday moonset: 4:08 a.m., sunrise 6:10 a.m.

Wednesday moonset: 5:06 a.m., sunrise 6:11 a.m.

Dubuque

Monday moonset: 3:12 a.m., sunrise 6:06 a.m.

Tuesday moonset: 4:06 a.m., sunrise 6:07 a.m.

Wednesday moonset: 5:03 a.m., sunrise 6:08 a.m.

Washington

Monday moonset: 3:21 a.m., sunrise 6:12 a.m.

Tuesday moonset: 4:15 a.m., sunrise 6:13 a.m.

Wednesday moonset: 5:12 a.m., sunrise 6:14 a.m.

Waterloo

Monday moonset: 3:19 a.m., sunrise 6:12 a.m.

Tuesday moonset: 4:13 a.m., sunrise 6:14 a.m.

Wednesday moonset: 5:10 a.m., sunrise 6:15 a.m.