Beyond the Weather: Orionid meteor shower

Orion the Hunter is a winter constellation that we watch in the southern night sky. Over the next week, Orion becomes the focal point for an astronomical event: the annual Orionid meteor shower.

The shower is expected to peak on Tuesday, October 22 in the early morning hours. This meteor shower happens when the Earth passes through debris from the Comet Halley. The debris strikes the earth’s atmosphere and causes the lights to streak across the sky. This year we are expecting about 10 to 15 meteors per hour under ideal conditions.

To view the meteors, make sure you are in a dark location, well away from city lights. Give your eyes about 15 minutes to adjust and look for the constellation Orion.

Happy stargazing!