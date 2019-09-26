Beyond the Weather: Northern lights this weekend

As our weather pattern turns active over the coming days, it also appears that the sun’s atmosphere has become a bit stormier.

A geomagnetic storm watch has been issued September 27th to 29th. This is due to an increase in activity on the surface of the sun. A solar wind caused by this geomagnetic storm will move toward the Earth. As it interacts with our atmosphere, the potential for northern lights develops. As of Thursday afternoon, predictions show the chance for seeing the aurora borealis extends into northern Iowa.

The moon will be in a new phase, so should not present any light issues. However, we would need to have a clear sky, and at this time that is not looking likely. Unfortunately, you may have to head much farther north to view the northern lights.

Happy stargazing!