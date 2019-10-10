Beyond the Weather: Name a moon

Have you ever wanted to name a planetary object? Wouldn’t it be a great story to tell that you named a new moon? Now you have that chance.

From now through December 6th, there is a contest to name the 20 recently discovered moons of Saturn. There are some rules as to what can be submitted for names, so you can’t just name one after your favorite meteorologist!

All the information can be found at this link. Or, you can watch a video about the naming process here.

Happy stargazing!