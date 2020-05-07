Beyond the Weather: Mother’s Day Weekend views

Once again we look at the weekend as a time to take a look at the stars in the heavens above. This is Mother’s Day weekend so maybe a trip outside to look beyond the weather would be a perfect gift for mom! You’ll have to do it early in the weekend, though, since clouds and rain move in Saturday night.

Venus always makes an easy target. This time of the year, look to the western sky following sunset. It will be very simple to spot as it is the brightest object in your view. The earlier you look, the closer to the horizon it will be.

The moon has been a perfect target with its brightness and that is no exception this weekend. The almost full moon can be seen after 10 p.m. rising in the southeast sky. This month’s full moon was known as the Flower, Hare, Corn planting, or Milk Moon.

If mom is an early riser, a nice planetary lineup might go well with a cup of coffee. Mars, Saturn and Jupiter line up lower on the horizon in the southeast sky around 5 a.m.

Happy Mother’s Day and happy stargazing!