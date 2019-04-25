Beyond the Weather: Morning views

The moon and Saturn dance around the sky together the next couple nights. The moon will slowly pass to the east of the Saturn through the weekend. You can also see this in the southern sky in the morning. If you use a telescope to look at Saturn, you can make out the rings.

Another moon and planet pairing occurs next Monday just before daybreak. Venus will appear very low on the horizon close to the crescent moon. You will need to have a good view of the eastern horizon to see this pairing. Clouds may obscure the view, unfortunately.

Looking ahead, the Eta Aquariid meteor shower peaks next week on May 4, 5 and 6 with 20 to 40 meteors possible per hour. More details are coming next week on best times to view.

Happy stargazing!