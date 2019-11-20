Beyond the Weather: Meteor outburst

If all goes just right, we have the chance to see an intense but very brief meteor shower later this week. Thursday night, we may have the opportunity to see the alpha Monocerotid meteor shower.

First and foremost, we need to have a clear sky. And as with all meteor showers, you will need to get to a dark location away from city light pollution. The time frame for the shower falls sometime between 10:30 p.m. and 11:10 pm. The place to look is very low on the eastern horizon radiating from the constellation Monoceros the Unicorn.

There is no guarantee that an outburst will occur, but when it happened in 1995, several meteors per minute were seen.

Good luck and happy stargazing!