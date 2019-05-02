Beyond the Weather: May planets

As average lows climb into the 50s this month, the weather will become more comfortable for nighttime views that go beyond the weather. Here are your planetary targets to watch.

Venus will be a morning planet in May. Look to the east about 30 minutes before sunrise, low on the horizon. It will be near the crescent moon at the start and end of the month.

Look for Mars one hour after sunset in the western sky. It will slowly climb higher each night and may appear a bit reddish. Mars stays up all night, so you’ll have lots of time to take a look.

Jupiter, a bit fainter than Venus, is also located in our eastern sky. However, you need to look after 11 p.m. to find the giant planet.

Stay up a bit later to see Saturn. In early May, look for it in the south to the southwest sky after 1 a.m., then closer to 11 p.m. by the end of the month.

Happy stargazing!