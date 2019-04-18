Beyond the Weather: Lyrid meteor shower

The Lyrid meteor shower will peak next week. Late evening on Monday, April 22 to the morning hours of Tuesday, April 23 is the time to watch.

Look to the northeast sky and find the constellation Lyra. At the top of this constellation is the bright star Vega. Make sure you are away from city light pollution. On a perfectly dark night, you will see 10 to 20 meteors per hour. However, moonlight will take away some of the views this year.

The next meteor shower is the Eta Aquarids, which peaks on May 5.

Happy stargazing!