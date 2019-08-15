Beyond the Weather: Look for the moon

The last full month summer is half over. Summer provides some of the nicest temperatures to venture outside at night. However, with more moisture in the air, the nighttime sky often takes on a hazy appearance. But even with a slightly obscured sky, you can always take a look and find the moon.

August’s full moon occurred Thursday at 7:29 a.m. The moon will be around from sunset Thursday until just before dawn Friday. In the Northern Hemisphere, this full moon is known as the Sturgeon Moon, Green Corn Moon or Grain Moon. In the Southern Hemisphere, where this is the second full moon of the winter season, it is known as the Snow Moon, Storm Moon, Hunger Moon or Wolf moon.

Plan on spending some time outside the next few nights to view the nearly-full moon.

Also this weekend, as the moon moves into the waning gibbous phase, it rises later in the night. This gives us an opportunity to see a daytime moon right after sunrise. Just after sunrise this Saturday and Sunday, look low on the western horizon. You should find our daytime moon.

Happy stargazing!