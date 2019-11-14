Beyond the Weather: Leonid meteor shower

When you check our First Alert Forecast, you’ll see overnight the lows dip into the 20s to near 30. While this is a great improvement over earlier this week, for stargazing at night, it is still chilly. So grab the coat, a hot chocolate and head out for a great view beyond the weather.

Under a clear sky, you can catch the Leonid meteor shower. The shower is active from November 6th to the 30th every year. In 2019, the peak occurs on the morning of Monday, November 18th. To see this shower, look in the eastern sky for the constellation Leo after midnight. This is where meteors would be found. The waning gibbous moon will be bright, so only the brightest of the Leonids will be seen. You’ll see up to 10 meteors per hour under ideal conditions. Unfortunately, it looks like we'll have quite a bit of cloudiness around during the peak, so you may have to try your luck on other nights.

Also, watch the southeast sky where you can find Orion the Hunter late in the evening. He will become more prominent in the sky later in the night and throughout the winter season.

Happy stargazing!