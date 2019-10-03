Beyond the Weather: International Observe the Moon Night

Saturday, October 5 is International Observe the Moon Night. As NASA puts it, “this is a worldwide celebration of lunar science and exploration, celestial observation, and our cultural and personal connections to the Moon.”

You can participate by getting out and observing the moon, which sets just before midnight. Hopefully the clouds break by then! There are both private and public events taking place that you can find with a simple internet search. Also, be sure to tag your lunar photos with #ObserveTheMoon.

To plan ahead for future years, mark these dates in your calendar: September 26, 2020; October 16, 2021; and October 1, 2022.

Happy stargazing and Moon watching!