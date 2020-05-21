Beyond the Weather: Hope for clearing

Clouds have not been our friend this week when it comes to watching the nighttime sky. As we move toward the holiday weekend the chances are not great, but some clearing could occur. If it happens at the right time, take a look at these views beyond the weather.

Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, take a look at the western sky. As we talked about last week, Venus and Mercury can still be found. Along with this, the Moon will be a thin crescent moving higher in the sky with each passing night.

Happy stargazing!