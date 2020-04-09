Beyond the Weather: Highlights for the week ahead

Colder air continues to move our way. You’ll need to bundle up a bit to see some beyond the weather views. And let’s hope there’s enough clear sky!

Look to the west Thursday night and find the planet Venus. Although closer together earlier this week, the Pleiades star clusters can be found near our bright evening neighbor.

Take some time to look in the northern sky during the evening. This is the home of the constellation the Big Dipper. If you line up the two stars at the end of the ladle of the Big Dipper and continue in a straight line, you’ll run into the North Star, Polaris. This is also the start of the handle of the Little Dipper.

Focus your attention on our predawn sky. The southeast horizon is your point of reference to find three planets: Mars, Saturn and Jupiter. The key to finding them is to have a good view of the low horizon. They will be very near the moon during the middle of the month.

Happy stargazing!