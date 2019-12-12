Beyond the Weather: Geminid meteor shower

Colder air moves in and remains in place throughout the weekend with a chance for flurries on Saturday. However, we should start to get breaks in the clouds Saturday night, which may let us see the Geminid meteor shower. Find a clear sky and enjoy this late-year view beyond the weather.

The peak of the shower takes place this weekend. The one problem we have this year is that the peak comes with a bright waning gibbous moon. This will allow us to see only the brightest meteors. Your best chance will be early on Sunday, away from any light pollution. They will be found in the east radiating from the constellation Gemini.

Happy stargazing!