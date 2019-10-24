Beyond the Weather: Five planets, one direction

If you are a fan of colder weather, we have it on the way next week. Highs fall into the 30s and 40s with lows into the 20s. Rain and snow showers also move in, giving us a November feel to the air. That is why you need to take advantage of the beautiful fall weather this weekend and look beyond the weather.

Planets are fun to find in the nighttime sky. You have a chance Thursday night through the weekend to see five planets in one night. Mars, Saturn, Jupiter, Venus, and Mercury can be viewed under a clear sky.

Mars will be the hardest to pick out, since it is low on the horizon and only visible in the early hours of the morning. Look in the eastern sky about 70 minutes before sunrise, which happens at about 7:30 a.m. It should appear beneath our thin crescent moon.

About 50 minutes after sunset, which is a little after 6:00 p.m., look to the east. The planets line up from the right to left in a diagonal higher in the sky. From lowest to highest and right to left you will find Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn, in that order.

Finding all five planets might be a challenge that you are up to this weekend. Happy stargazing!