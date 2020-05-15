Beyond the Weather: Finding Vega and Mercury

As the days have progressed this spring, we have been watching Venus in the western sky in the evenings. If you turn to the northeast sky, you will also find a very bright object at the same time. Vega, a sapphire blue star, shines brightly just off the horizon. It is part of the constellation Lyra.

With next week’s weather being relatively quiet, there’s a chance for you to see the planet closest to our sun. Look to the west at about 9:15 p.m. Very low on the horizon, Venus will be easy to spot. Then look just below and slightly left of Venus to find the planet Mercury. Binoculars will help you in finding one of our smallest planets.

Happy stargazing!