Beyond the Weather: February full moon

February 9th marks the date of this month’s full moon. Officially, the full moon occurs at 1:33 a.m that day. This moon is also known as the snow moon. It is also the fourth-closest of the 13 full moons this year.

Is this a supermoon? It all depends on which definition of a supermoon you follow.

If one defines it based on the year’s closest perigee (nearest point to the Earth) and farthest apogee (farthest point from the Earth) then no, it is not. However, if one defines it based on the perigee and apogee for a given monthly orbit, then it is.

Either way, let’s hope for a clear sky to view our nearest lunar neighbor.

Happy stargazing!