Beyond the Weather: February

February begins in a couple of days. This is our shortest month of the year, but this year we do celebrate a leap year with 29 days. This month also features some exciting traditions, days to celebrate and objects to see beyond the weather.

Sunday, the groundhog will emerge to check his surroundings. According to lore, if he sees his shadow, we are expected to have six more weeks of winter. No shadow means an early spring.

Don’t forget to celebrate with your First Alert Storm Team on February 5th, National Weatherperson’s Day!

February also provides us the opportunity to follow five different planets. At night, look for Venus and Mars. Venus is the brightest and will be found low on the western horizon. If you angle your view up a few degrees, you can see Mars. Spin around the other direction and look to the east to find Jupiter.

In the early morning, you can find the planets Saturn and Mercury. About an hour before sunrise in the southeastern sky, Mercury is low on the horizon. Saturn is seen a bit earlier, also in the southeast, moving toward the constellation Scorpius.

Happy stargazing!