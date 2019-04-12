Beyond the Weather: Black Hole

Earlier this week, something once thought impossible to see was seen. We received and saw the first ever picture of a black hole.

A black hole is a region in space that has an intense gravitational field. This field is so intense that nothing can escape it. This would include matter, radiation and even light. They form when a massive star collapses at the end of its life.

The black hole is some 55 million light years away from the earth in the M87 galaxy. This black hole is 6.5 billion times the mass of our sun.

The Event Horizon Telescope project is responsible for this amazing photo. It was taken by coordinating 10 radio telescopes. Massive amounts of data needed to be processed and put together, much like a puzzle, to create this image.