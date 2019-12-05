Beyond the Weather: Best for December

If you need to take a break from busy holiday plans, be sure to include some stargazing. During the month of December, there are a few things you can look for in the night sky when it’s clear.

Evening viewers looking to the southwest will notice the planet Saturn low on the horizon. Watch its position each night. On Tuesday, December 10th, Venus will pass Saturn. They will be very close together and make a striking pair.

On Thursday, December 12th, you can observe the Full Oak Moon. This month’s full moon is also known as the Cold Moon, Long Nights Moon, or Moon Before Yule.

One day later on Friday, December 13th, we get to see the annual Geminid meteor shower.

Happy stargazing!