Beyond the Weather: Autumnal equinox

The astronomical change from summer to fall is happening in just a few days. Fall’s arrival is set for Monday, September 23 at 2:50 a.m. Central Time. This is the point in time when the sun’s rays hit directly over the equator.

There are people who make all types of claims of things that can happen only at the precise moment of the equinox. Balancing eggs or brooms, for example, does not happen only on the equinox. If you can do it at 2:50 a.m. on Monday, you can do it any other time during the year.

Also, it will not get and stay immediately cooler once autumn begins. The days do continue to grow shorter, meaning less daylight, so our average temperatures fall. However, we can still get both warm and cold days since the turning of a calendar page does not dictate the weather.

Here’s to a great fall!