Beyond the Weather: A year’s worth of meteor showers

Perhaps you made a resolution to spend more time outside with family and friends. How about having everyone over to watch a meteor shower? For your planning purposes, here is the list of remaining meteor showers in 2020 and their peak. Happy stargazing!

April 22: Lyrids

May 5: Eta Aquariids

Late July: Delta Aquariids

August 12: Perseids

October 7: Draconids

October 21: Orionids

November 4-5: South Taurids

November 11-12: North Taurids

November 17: Leonids

December 13-14: Geminids

December 22: Ursids